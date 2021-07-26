Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $55,978,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

