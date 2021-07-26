Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of Wynn Resorts worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,749,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $103.57 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

