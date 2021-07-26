Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

