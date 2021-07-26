XIO (XIO) Market Cap Tops $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

