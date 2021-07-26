Xion Finance (XGT) Price Tops $0.0866 on Exchanges

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $354,466.77 and $56,322.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00037489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00108038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.09 or 1.00061260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00828257 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,092,468 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.