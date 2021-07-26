Xiotri Achieves Market Cap of $521,801.74 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $118.11 or 0.00304545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $521,801.74 and approximately $3,090.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00860672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

