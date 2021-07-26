XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $528,148.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMax has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,880,911,811 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

