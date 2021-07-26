Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

