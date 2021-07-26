Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

