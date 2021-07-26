Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

XMTR stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

