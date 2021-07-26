XYO Price Tops $0.0055 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. XYO has a total market cap of $70.64 million and $986,744.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00818150 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.