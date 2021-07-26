Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.