Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.