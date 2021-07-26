Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,096,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,980 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

