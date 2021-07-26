Yearn Secure 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $495,387.80 and approximately $42.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

