YIELD App (YLD) Trading 17.7% Higher This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $41.33 million and $1.02 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,538,581 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

