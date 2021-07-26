YOU COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $272,870.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $272,870.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00845831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084588 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.