Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.70. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAO. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

DAO stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Youdao has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $296,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 783.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 74,218 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

