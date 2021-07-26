Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.11. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

