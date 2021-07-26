Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading Up 2.4%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 27,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 153,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Z alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.