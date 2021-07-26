Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

