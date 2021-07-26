Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post $155.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $602.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $640.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $645.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Iridium Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at about $9,116,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.