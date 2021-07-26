Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 117,410 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.