Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

