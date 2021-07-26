Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 828.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,843 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.84. 84,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

