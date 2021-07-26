Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post sales of $106.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.49 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $435.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $470.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.06 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $490.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

WRI opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after buying an additional 5,889,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,259,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $20,183,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

