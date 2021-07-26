Zacks: Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $6.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $12.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.68. 90,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.99. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

