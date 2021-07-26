Zacks: Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MSTR opened at $539.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
