Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post $135.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.40 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock worth $32,986,988. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

