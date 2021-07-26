Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $292.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.64 million and the lowest is $289.00 million. Exelixis posted sales of $259.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.73 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Exelixis by 19.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 257.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

