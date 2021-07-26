Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO opened at $115.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

