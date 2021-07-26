Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.53 Million

Analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $109.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.07 million to $110.62 million. Invitae reported sales of $45.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $462.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $472.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $680.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $699.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.18 on Monday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

