Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce $7.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.77 million. Merus posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,655,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 468.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.32 on Monday. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

