Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $494.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $52.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 181.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,567.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

