Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $7.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.23 to $8.53. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $25.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $28.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $29.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $619.54. 5,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,436. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

