Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 487.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 359,715 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

