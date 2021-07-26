Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $4.49. Amgen posted earnings of $4.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $20.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.