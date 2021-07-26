Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CBD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

