Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.55 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

CYTK opened at $29.04 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $1,894,573. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

