Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post $15.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.37 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $62.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $79.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $85.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ET opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.