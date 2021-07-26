Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HSII opened at $40.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $795.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $10,326,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.