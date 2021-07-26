Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,470. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

