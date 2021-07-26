Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.49. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

