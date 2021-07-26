ZB Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.70 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $134.11 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

