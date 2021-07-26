ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,301.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00269098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00125174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00145218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,260,771 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

