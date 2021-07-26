Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,808.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.77 or 0.05870276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.01275614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00348711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00125888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.00588556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00349431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00267069 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

