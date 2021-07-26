Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.92

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

