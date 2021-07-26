Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $555.00

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $555.00 and last traded at $555.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $536.22.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.