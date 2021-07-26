Zelwin Price Tops $6.65 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Zelwin has a market cap of $480.38 million and $637,533.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.65 or 0.00016668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,251,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.