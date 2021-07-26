Zen Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,703.55 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $751,703.55 and $1,293.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00427176 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00157484 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.