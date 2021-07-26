Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0302 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $682,682.63 and $36.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

